Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.44. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of PDCO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,038. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 51.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after buying an additional 67,017 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

