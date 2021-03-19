Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

