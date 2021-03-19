Paul Kenneth Pew Acquires 6,000 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Stock

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) Director Paul Kenneth Pew purchased 6,000 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.22 per share, with a total value of C$205,345.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,345.80.

Shares of SJR.B traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$33.75. 17,159,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.24. Shaw Communications Inc has a twelve month low of C$17.77 and a twelve month high of C$35.08. The stock has a market cap of C$16.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.30.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.