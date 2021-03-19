PAX Gold (PAXG) Market Cap Achieves $105.87 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $105.87 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $1,759.81 or 0.03012224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00051330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.28 or 0.00637219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00069414 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024490 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00034801 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

