PayBX (AXPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00051780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00015105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.31 or 0.00631321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024557 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00033838 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

