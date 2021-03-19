PayBX One Day Trading Volume Hits $18,810.00 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00052372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.08 or 0.00644185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00069442 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024589 BTC.

PayBX Token Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a token. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

