PAYCENT Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. PAYCENT has a market cap of $238,452.98 and approximately $1,357.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars.

