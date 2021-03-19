Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Holdings Decreased by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Paylocity by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 1,002.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 121,989 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 729,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 72,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

PCTY traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $176.49. 4,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.80. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.82, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PCTY. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

