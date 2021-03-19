PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Increased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,657 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PayPal were worth $52,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,021,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $239.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.97 billion, a PE ratio of 90.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.88. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

