PayPie (PPP) Trading 160.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 34% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One PayPie token can currently be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. PayPie has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $699.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded 160.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.66 or 0.00630924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069269 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024357 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00034834 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PPP is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

PayPie Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.