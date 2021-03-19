PCHAIN Market Capitalization Reaches $36.41 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $36.41 million and $1.56 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.14 or 0.00626375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00068618 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024395 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00033764 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PI is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 809,019,953 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

