PDC Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,587 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 981% compared to the typical volume of 517 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $270,000.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $35.23. 2,560,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,571. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

