Peercoin Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $13.25 million and $35,007.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peercoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,832,890 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.