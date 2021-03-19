Peerplays (PPY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.96 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Peerplays has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001490 BTC on popular exchanges. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $95,169.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.94 or 0.00452552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00064587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00142627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00062003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.11 or 0.00664749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076219 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

