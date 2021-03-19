PegNet (PEG) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.43 Million

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 60.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 223.7% higher against the dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $6,591.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.37 or 0.00451623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00067797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00065273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00141145 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00693553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00075816 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

