Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 156,991 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,991 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of KT worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in KT by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 142,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of KT by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of KT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE KT opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.