Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,402 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,402 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Acacia Communications worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

In other Acacia Communications news, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,630 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $300,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $448,719.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock worth $1,777,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACIA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $114.99 on Friday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.