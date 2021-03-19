Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,185 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Sierra Wireless worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIR opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $629.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

