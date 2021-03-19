Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 93,430 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,430 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMTL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of CMTL opened at $27.35 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $712.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

