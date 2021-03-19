Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JOYY worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $113.90 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

