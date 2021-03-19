Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Synopsys by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 519,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 315,099 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,968,000 after acquiring an additional 245,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,101 shares of company stock worth $19,828,135 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $227.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

