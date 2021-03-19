Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of InterDigital worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in InterDigital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDCC. B. Riley increased their price target on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

IDCC opened at $64.85 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

