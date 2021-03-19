Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,573 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Radware worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Radware by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Radware in the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDWR. Barclays increased their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.69 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

