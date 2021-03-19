Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140,721 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Uniti Group worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.64). On average, research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

