Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,010 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of ADTRAN worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 197.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADTN shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

ADTN opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $850.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.65 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

