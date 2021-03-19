Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 21.01% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period.

POCT opened at $28.27 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31.

