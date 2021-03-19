Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,160 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Digital Turbine worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Maxim Group raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $77.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

