Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,720,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,751,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,198,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PDEC opened at $29.57 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50.

