Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 233.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,188 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Baozun worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CICC Research cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Baozun stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

