Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,020,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,188 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Newmont by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,651 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,249,000 after purchasing an additional 987,392 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,869 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.