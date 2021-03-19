Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.52 Million Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 463,303 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.