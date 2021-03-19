Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 113,594 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,594 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Ribbon Communications worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 114.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.17. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.82 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

