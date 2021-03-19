Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,881 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Trimble by 145.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Trimble by 20.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,947,000 after acquiring an additional 119,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 107.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $74.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average of $61.63. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $77.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

