Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,474 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000.

NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $28.44 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39.

