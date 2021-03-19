Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 261,533 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,533 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of NeoPhotonics worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NPTN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NPTN opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

