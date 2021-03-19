Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 49,186 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1,572.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49,186 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TREX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 114.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,793,000 after buying an additional 6,458,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trex by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,143 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,201 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,436,000 after acquiring an additional 767,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $90.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

