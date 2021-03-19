Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 93,744 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 1,106.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,744 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $67.61 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

