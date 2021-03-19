Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 101,121 Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Flagstar Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

NYSE FBC opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

