Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 25,245 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,245 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Momo worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOMO. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Momo by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,795 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Momo by 107.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 842,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 436,258 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo by 15.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,588,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,619,000 after purchasing an additional 344,251 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Momo by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,260,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 292,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Momo by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 339,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 133,451 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOMO opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

