Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 4,423 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of 51job worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in 51job by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in 51job by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in 51job by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 51job by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in 51job by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.49. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.77.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

