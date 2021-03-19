Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 66,691 Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,691 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSX. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

GSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $68.63.

NYSE GSX opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -235.99 and a beta of -0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.28. GSX Techedu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. GSX Techedu’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX).

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.