Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $4.48 Million Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 181,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Clearfield as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Clearfield by 198.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 145.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 1,593.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $37,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $869,052.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,331,913.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,196 shares of company stock worth $1,433,237. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

CLFD opened at $32.01 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

