Penta Market Cap Achieves $3.46 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 84.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Penta has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $256,579.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00052172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00640933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069448 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00035439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024497 BTC.

Penta Profile

PNT is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

