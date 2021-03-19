Penta (PNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $218,628.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 34.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a total market capitalization of $30.94 million and $218,628.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Penta has traded 444.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.03 or 0.00628747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024564 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033737 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.