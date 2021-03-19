Peony Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,174.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Peony has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $7,174.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peony has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Peony token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,076,138 tokens. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

