Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.33

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and traded as high as $46.13. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 9,801 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $327.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.48 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.89 per share, with a total value of $45,434.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,974 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 544.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

