pEOS (PEOS) Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 50.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $188.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00451886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00065283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00143427 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00064379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.58 or 0.00655489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075803 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

