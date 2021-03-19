PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $53,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 9,648,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,918,000 after buying an additional 737,625 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.65.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $133.23. 171,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,519,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $183.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day moving average is $139.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.