Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,890 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned about 0.12% of Perficient worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 121,646 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Perficient by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 115,719 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,938,162 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $235,304,000 after purchasing an additional 101,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Perficient by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 336,165 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 98,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $62.25. 3,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $63.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.