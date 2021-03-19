Perlin Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Perlin has a market cap of $74.17 million and $13.66 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Perlin has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.50 or 0.00630289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024351 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00034650 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin (CRYPTO:PERL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

